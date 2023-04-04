Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 2.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.69. 676,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,563. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

