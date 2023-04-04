Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,055 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,681 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. 673,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,502. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

