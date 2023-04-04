Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ExlService by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ExlService by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

EXLS stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,607. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

