Enzi Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $320.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $369.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

