EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$27,178.00 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$25.40 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,178.00 ($18,488.44).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.29%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

