EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys A$27,178.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Rating) insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$25.40 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,178.00 ($18,488.44).

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.29%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company provides estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EQT (ASX:EQT)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.