Etfidea LLC Acquires 307 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 220,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,130. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

