Etfidea LLC Buys Shares of 2,697 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

