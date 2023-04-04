Etfidea LLC Has $306,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Etfidea LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $131.33. 1,181,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,360. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

