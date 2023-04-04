Etfidea LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Etfidea LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 15,023,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,214,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

