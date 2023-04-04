Etfidea LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Etfidea LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for 2.9% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Etfidea LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $84.45.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.