Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Up to $108.25

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.25, but opened at $114.71. Etsy shares last traded at $113.12, with a volume of 1,497,176 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Etsy Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

