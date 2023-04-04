Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 717 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 1,359,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

