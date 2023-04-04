Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.79. The firm has a market cap of $348.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

