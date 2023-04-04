Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,203,000 after acquiring an additional 126,580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 915,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,744. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

