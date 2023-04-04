Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.18. 242,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,289. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

