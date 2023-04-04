Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

