Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.23. 28,664,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,912,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.