Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $614,000 in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after acquiring an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 622,331 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. 100,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

