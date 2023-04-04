Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,671 shares of company stock worth $22,374,833. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. 10,146,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,933,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

