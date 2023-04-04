Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,567,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. 71,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,015. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

