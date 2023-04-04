Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$53.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$38.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

