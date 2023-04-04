Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,666. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

