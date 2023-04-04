Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

