Fagan Associates Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,413. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,230.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

