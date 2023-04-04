Fagan Associates Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.12. 1,382,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,346. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

