Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 2,060,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,902. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

