Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 162,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

