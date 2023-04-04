Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $212,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in General Mills by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.