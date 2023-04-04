Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. 599,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,977. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

