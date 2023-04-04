Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 10,952 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,952 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,116,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $31.87.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

