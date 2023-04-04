Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. The company has a market cap of $347.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.