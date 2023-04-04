Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 6.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 165,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 180,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$150.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

