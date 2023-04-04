FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,331 ($28.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

FD Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON:FDP traded up GBX 75.57 ($0.94) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,751.57 ($21.75). 71,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,019. The firm has a market cap of £491.49 million, a PE ratio of 5,004.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,673.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,500.65. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($32.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

