Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 7.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. 493,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,398,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.22.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
