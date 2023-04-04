Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 7.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.72. 493,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,398,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

