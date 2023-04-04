Financial Contrast: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 6 0 0 1.75 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -6.26% -2.77% -1.39% Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98%

Volatility and Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.27 -$87.17 million ($0.97) -14.47 Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.65 $29.78 million $0.60 15.17

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.