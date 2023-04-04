Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 894.08 ($11.10) on Tuesday. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 731.80 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 901 ($11.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 849.19. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,679.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In related news, insider Simon Hayes bought 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £34,804 ($43,224.04). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,008 shares of company stock worth $10,445,275. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

