Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCMGF remained flat at $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Western Canadaand the United States.

