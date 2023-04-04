Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCMGF remained flat at $8.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
