First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.48

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 27107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $761.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,987,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,159,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,765 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

