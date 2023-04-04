First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.77

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 9288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Busey Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Busey

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,168.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and have sold 33,602 shares valued at $829,697. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

