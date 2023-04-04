First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.53

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 60099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

