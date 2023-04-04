First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Up 4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 2,729,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,302,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

