First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

CB traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.09. 439,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

