First Merchants Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 302,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,259. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

