First Merchants Corp Has $16.03 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.43% of Franklin Electric worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $90.51. 42,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.