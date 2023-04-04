First Merchants Corp Has $4.90 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %

UNP traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $196.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $259.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

