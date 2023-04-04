First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $357.95. 1,014,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.65. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.