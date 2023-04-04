First Merchants Corp Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

