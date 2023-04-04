First Merchants Corp Sells 1,665 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $197.13. 326,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

