First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

