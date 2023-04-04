First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 214,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,258. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

